Speeding driver dies after car strikes trees, overturns in ditch

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — A 25-year-old woman is dead following a Sunday evening crash in Friendship.

Anne Arundel County Police say Ramiah Carleen-Teresa Peoples was driving a Nissan Versa at a high rate of speed when she lost control and collided with a series of trees near Fairhaven Road.

Upon impact the car overturned in a ditch.

Peoples was being taken to the hospital when she reportedly went into cardiac arrest and died.

A 24-year-old man traveling with Peoples at the time also suffered serious injuries.