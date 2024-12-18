Speeding driver charged in connection to fatal collision with lawn mower rider

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on a riding lawn mower.

Maxim Galkin, 24, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

This stems from an incident that happened on August 20. Officers responded to the area of Great Seneca Highway and High Gables Drive for a collision with a car and the driver of a riding lawn mower.

The victim, Juan Guerrero-Moreno, 28, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Police say Galkin was driving around 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. Despite the yellow signs indicating pedestrians were in the area, Galkin's 2021 Genesis G70 struck the zero-turning riding lawn mower.

This happened while while Guerrero-Moreno was crossing Great Seneca Highway's northbound lanes from west to east.

Galkin remained on the scene following the accident. He was arrested on Tuesday, December 17.