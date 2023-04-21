Speech and Occupational Therapy Practice pleads guilty to fraud scheme in AACO

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Wellspring Therapy Services, LLC, a speech and occupational therapy practice in Anne Arundel County, pleaded guilty to felony Medicaid fraud.

Wellspring was ordered to pay $399,228.62 in restitution to the state.

The company must also terminate its participation in the Medicaid program.

Wellspring marked itself as Wellspring Preschool, a therapy practice that provided speech and occupational therapy to preschool-aged children. It has never been licensed by the State of Maryland as a preschool or a daycare.

As part of its scheme, Wellspring knowingly submitted claims to Medicaid for services it knew to be fraudulent. When the pandemic began, the company continued to bill from March 16, 2020, to March 27, 2020, despite not providing any services.

A review of Wellspring's records revealed that 22 children were assessed in January 2020 as "within normal limits" with respect to their speech development.

However, the company continued to bill Medicaid for speech-language therapy services for those children beyond that date.