Special Olympics honors Annapolis High School as National Champion school

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Whether you're chanting in a crowd or dog-piling on top of your game winning player, nothing brings people together quite like sports.

But one high school takes that sentiment above and beyond.

Annapolis High School was honored today as a National Unified Champion school by Special Olympics Maryland for their work making sure everyone gets a chance to be an athlete.

The school has numerous unified sports teams that include athletes of all different abilities.

And its not just sports.

"It means that through all our programs, like our unified sports, our unified art, our unified dance, and our best buddies clubs and things like that, we've been able to create an inclusive environment for everybody at this school. And I think that's just really special," said Mackenzie Carroll, student at Annapolis High School.

The ceremony took place during their student-teacher basketball game, which is also a unified event.