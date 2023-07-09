Special car show brings smiles to pediatric patients

BALTIMORE — A special car show at the Herman & Samuelson Children's Hospital at Sinai brought smiles to children battling health challenges.

On Sunday, more than 30 Porsches took part in the caravan.

Kids got to sit inside them.

"Many of my patients are actually down here right now. It just cheers them up. You know it's hard to be sick. It's hard for a family to be in this situation. So, anything that just brightens the day. It just means the world to the children," said Dr. Sybil Pentsil, Pediatrics Hospitalist and Chief Diversity Officer at Sinai Hospital.

The Chesapeake Region Porsche Club of America also dropped off toys as well as a check for the money they raised to buy gaming systems for patients to use.

