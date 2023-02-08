Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Special Black History Month dance performance

What you didn’t know about the origins of Black History Month
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
What you didn’t know about the origins of Black History Month
Posted at 3:29 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 03:29:46-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Gordon Center for Performing Arts-in partnership with Baltimore Black Dance Collective- are giving 800 Baltimore County Public School middle and high school students a unique way to celebrate Black History Month.

Students will have the chance to watch a special performance from the DC based dance company, Sole Defined. Performers have traveled to Baltimore to share the performance with students all month long but today, they will share it with the public.

Plenty of tickets are still available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. Advanced tickets range from $25 to $30 while tickets at the door range from $30 to $35.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices