Special Black History Month dance performance

OWINGS MILLS, Md — The Gordon Center for Performing Arts-in partnership with Baltimore Black Dance Collective- are giving 800 Baltimore County Public School middle and high school students a unique way to celebrate Black History Month.

Students will have the chance to watch a special performance from the DC based dance company, Sole Defined. Performers have traveled to Baltimore to share the performance with students all month long but today, they will share it with the public.

Plenty of tickets are still available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door. Advanced tickets range from $25 to $30 while tickets at the door range from $30 to $35.