Southwest Airline workers at BWI Airport are part of upcoming staffing cuts

BALTIMORE — Southwest Airlines is in the midst of big company changes.

The airline confirmed to WMAR-2 News they're cutting staffing at four airports, including right here at BWI.

In all about 120 employees will be affected. It's unclear how many of those positions are based in Maryland.

The company did say affected workers would have the opportunity to remain with the company.

Southwest cited overstaffing as its reasoning for the reduction.

They don't anticipate the moves having any impact on services offered at BWI.

"Our current flight schedule and modest growth plan for 2025 require alignments to our workforce at four airports where we operate," an airline spokesperson said. "We always try to minimize the impact to our Employees and all will have an opportunity to remain with Southwest."

It's the airline giant's latest change.

Recently Southwest eliminated its popular free checked bag and open seating policies.

The airline is by far the most heavily traveled at BWI, boarding 18,914,723 passengers just over the last year.

Southwest makes up 70.36 percent BWI's annual airline market share.