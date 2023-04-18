Watch Now
FAA lifts pause on Southwest Airline departures, BWI still experiencing mass delays

Charles Dharapak/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this May 16, 2008 file photo, Southwest Airlines jets are seen parked at their gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, file)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:16:25-04

BALTIMORE — The Federal Aviation Administration says it has lifted a nationwide pause on Southwest Airline departures.

Southwest reported "intermittent technology issues" which caused hundred of flights to be grounded across the nation Tuesday.

In response to a Twitter comment, the airline said "technical errors are unexpected and inconvenient for all, and you have our sincere apologies."

Currently at BWI 147 Southwest flights remain delayed with one cancellation.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

