FAA lifts pause on Southwest Airline departures, BWI still experiencing mass delays

BALTIMORE — The Federal Aviation Administration says it has lifted a nationwide pause on Southwest Airline departures.

Southwest reported "intermittent technology issues" which caused hundred of flights to be grounded across the nation Tuesday.

In response to a Twitter comment, the airline said "technical errors are unexpected and inconvenient for all, and you have our sincere apologies."

Currently at BWI 147 Southwest flights remain delayed with one cancellation.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.



At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.



The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

