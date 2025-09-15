Wrong-way crash leaves two dead in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Prince George's County early Monday morning.

Troopers responded to Maryland Route 4 at Woodyard Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash around 3:17 a.m.

According to investigators, 40-year-old Nana Arthur was driving his Toyota Rav4 south on northbound lanes while a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north.

Both cars collided head-on, per police.

Both Arthur and 46-year-old Tameka Patterson, a passenger in the Jeep, were killed as a result of the crash.

Police say that impairment may have been a factor.

Law enforcement shut down Maryland Route 4 for four hours.