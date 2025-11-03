Woman killed, man injured in Wicomico County shooting; officer-involved shooting occurs

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A woman and a man were shot at a home in Wicomico County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, both were taken to an area hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The man was treated for his injuries.

Neither will be identified until next of kin have been reached.

Authorities say the shooting took place around 5:00pm on Sunday at a home on North Westover Drive.

Following the initial investigation of the shooting, Maryland State Police and Salisbury City

Police officers received information that led them to the suspect's location in Salisbury.

Shortly before 7:00pm, the suspect was located outside of a home on Jefferson Street.

An officer-involved shooting then occurred.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the police-involved shooting.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues the investigation into the shooting on North Westover Drive.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police responded to process the scene on North Westover Drive for evidence.