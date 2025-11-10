Woman killed after Cadillac XT4 overturns at Old Columbia Pike and Musgrove Road in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A collision leaves one dead in Montgomery County.

The crash happened on Sunday at around 1:30pm.

Montgomery County Police say a black Cadillac XT4 was driving on Old Columbia Pike when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control at the intersection of Old Columbia Pike and Musgrove Road.

Authorities arrived at the scene, finding the SUV overturned with two people inside. The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, a man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating the cause of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

A news release will be issued once more information becomes available, including the name of the decedent, following proper notification of next of kin.

This remains an active investigation, and it may take several weeks for CRU to complete its investigation.

