Woman dead after UTV crashes into enbankment in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Charles County.

Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 7600 block of Carol Road for reports of a crash involving a UTV.

Authorities say the UTV was driving on Carol Road when it left the roadway and struck multiple objects and an enbankment, before coming to a stop.

The passenger of the UTV, 27-year-old Gabrielle Wareham, died as a result of the crash.

The driver, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash should contact the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 301-609-3514.