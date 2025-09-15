Waldorf woman wanted in connection with deadly stabbing of grandmother in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Waldorf woman is currently being sought by police in connection with the murder of her grandmother in Prince George's County.

Breante Thomas, 28, is accused of stabbing 81-year-old Helen Thomas to death inside of her home in Fort Washington.

Police responded to the home in the 500 block of Bonhill Drive on Sunday and found Helen suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to investigators, Breante also stabbed a second family member, an unidentified man.

Police say the second victim is in critical but stable condition.

Breante was last seen fleeing the scene of the stabbing in a white Volkswagen Passat with Maryland tags 3FF3906.

She is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and other charges.

Police say that Breante should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Breante's whereabouts should call 911.

You can also speak to a homicide unit detective at 301-516-2512.