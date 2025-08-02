Waldorf man arrested after allegedly setting his home on fire while wife, children were sleeping

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A Waldorf man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly setting his own home on fire while his wife and children were sleeping.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 3000 block of Eutaw Forest Drive just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, deputies recalled responding to the same address the night before for reports of a domestic dispute between 49-year-old Omar Shariff Harrison and his wife.

The wife told law enforcement that Harrison came into her bedroom and started to pour gasoline on the bed where she sleeps. He then began pouring a trail of gasoline down the stairs and ignited the bed sheets.

She and their two children were able to safely get out of the house and call the police.

Deputy State Fire Marshals found that Harrison did start the fire and later put it out.

Damage to the home was minimal, estimated around $500, per the Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators also determined that the fire being set was directly linked to the ongoing domestic dispute, later finding that Harrison threatened to burn the house down.

Harrison was apprehended and taken to the Charles County Detention Center following a traffic stop.

He is charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment, and arson threat and is currently awaiting bond review.