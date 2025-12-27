US Park Police officer hospitalized after being struck on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A U.S. Park Police officer was transported to the hospital on Saturday morning after being struck by a car on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Route 410 ramp.

Authorities say the officer, who was not identified, was outside their cruiser investigating a disabled car when another car struck both the officer and their cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital via U.S. Park Police helicopter and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials told WMAR the officer is expected to be released from the hospital very soon.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police also arrested the driver of the disabled vehicle.

Authorities say both arrests were related to suspected impaired driving.

The cruiser that was struck sustained damage and was towed away from the scene.

The roadway was closed while investigators were on scene and medical transport took place, but has since reopened.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.