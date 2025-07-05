Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two killed in wrong-way crash in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. — The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two people early Saturday morning in Montgomery County.

Troopers responded to Interstate 270 at Germantown Road to investigate the crash.

Police say a Chevy Cruz, driven by 33-year-old Jeremy De La Torre, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate when it struck a Honda Accord.

Both the driver of the Accord, 25-year-old Ashley Salazar and Torre were pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes of northbound I-270 are closed at the time of this writing.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

