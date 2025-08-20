Two dead, five hospitalized after seven-vehicle crash in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A seven-car crash in Prince George's County on Tuesday is under investigation after two people were killed and five others injured.

Maryland State Police troopers responded at 1:00 p.m. to Route 202 at St. Joseph's Drive.

According to investigators, a Honda Accord driven by 28-year-old Tierra Johnson was traveling north on Route 202 when it struck a curb divider at St. Joseph's Drive and became airborne.

The Accord then struck a Toyota Tundra, pushing it into a Dodge Caravan before continuing north and striking four additional vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz operated by 50-year-old Tara Gross.

After striking the final car, the Accord overturned and came to rest in a ditch near the intersection.

Gross and her passenger, 31-year-old Dandra Byrd, were killed in the crash.

Johnson was among five people transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, police said. Others involved were either treated at the scene or were uninjured.

Investigators believe speed was a contributing factor. Charges are pending following the conclusion of the investigation and consultation with the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office.