Three juveniles stabbed in Montgomery County assault involving 20 juveniles

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three juveniles were stabbed in Montgomery County on Monday, according to police.

The incident happened at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Ramsey Avenue.

According to Montgomery County Police, officers arrived at the scene in response to a call made at 6pm about an assault involving more than 20 juveniles.

Three juveniles were stabbed and were later taken to an area hospital.

They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth victim was hurt but not stabbed and refused medical transport.

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with a crime.

This investigation is ongoing.