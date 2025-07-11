Temporary juvenile curfew issued in Laurel during summer months

LAUREL, Md. — Laurel's mayor, Keith Sydnor, has issued a temporary juvenile curfew through the summer months in Laurel.

It will be effective Friday, Jully 11, through Saturday, August 31.

The curfew is intended to promote public safety and the well-being of Laurel's youth.

Any Laurel resident under the age of 17 cannot be present in any public places between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Here are some exceptions to the rule:



When a juvenile is accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

When a juvenile is returning home, via a direct route and within one hour of the conclusion of a:

School activity

Religious or voluntary association activity

Public entertainment event (e.g., movie, concert, play, or sporting event)

When the juvenile is working and can provide valid proof of employment upon request.

Mayor Sydnor says the police department is authorized to enforce the curfew in accordance with all city laws.