Teen girl killed, woman critically injured in Montgomery County crash on Lockwood Drive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash leaves one teenage girl dead and a 20-year-old woman in critical condition.

It happened on Wednesday in Montgomery County, around 11:19am, on Lockwood Drive near Burnt Mills Avenue.

Montgomery County Police say a white Lexus GS350 was driving on Lockwood Drive when, for reasons unknown, it lost control, hit a vehicle, and then a pole.

A teenage girl who was in the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old woman who was in the car is in critical condition at an area hospital.

A third female passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, had non-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn't injured, according to the authorities.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this fatality.

A news release will be issued when more information becomes available, including the name of the decedent, following proper notification of next of kin.