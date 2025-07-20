Team effort: three people rescued after boat overturned 300 yards offshore in Chesapeake Bay

Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) and Calvert County Fire rescued three people who were stranded in the Chesapeake Bay after a boat they were in overturned on Saturday.

The rescue happened shortly after 5pm. Fire and rescue from St. Mary's County responded to a call regarding three people stranded 300 yards offshore in the Chesapeake Bay.

The MSPAC was monitoring the situation on the radio and flew out via helicopter to help find and rescue the three people.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7's crew arrived on the scene, rescuing one person via rescue basket.

A Calvert County fire boat would then rescue the two people left in the water.

The Maryland State Police mentioned the one person who was rescued by Trooper 7 heli didn't need medical attention.

