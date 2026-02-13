Man dead after being struck by on-duty state trooper on highway

WALDORF, Md. — A state trooper is on administrative leave after a fatal pedestrian crash in Charles County.

Just before midnight Thursday, an on-duty Maryland state trooper was driving north on Crain Highway in Waldorf when they struck a man walking in the road.

The man was then hit by other vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

He has not yet been publicly identified.

Shortly before the crash, the Charles County Sheriff's Office had been getting calls about someone walking in the roadway.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the cause.

"Once the investigation is completed, it will be presented to the Office of the State's Attorney in Charles County," a Maryland State Police news release stated.

The agency is also conducting an administrative review, while the trooper is on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.