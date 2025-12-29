Royal Farms stabbing suspect hit by car in St. Mary's County, driver faces attempted murder charges

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that led to a vehicular assault in Lexington Park.

The incident began at the Royal Farms in the 21000 block of Tulagi Place at 1 a.m. Monday.

Deputies responded to the convenience store and found a 20-year-old man with cuts to his hand and face.

Investigators determined the victim had been in a fight with Lavonte Draven Solomon. During the altercation, Solomon allegedly pulled out a knife, cut the victim, and fled the scene.

A short time later, deputies located Solomon in the area of South Coral Drive, where he had been struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Solomon was transported to a trauma center and remains in critical condition.

Detectives later identified the driver as 39-year-old Brian Labar Taylor.

Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. He is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 301-472-4200.