Prince George’s County high school teacher acquitted in sexual abuse case

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County high school teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor was found not guilty after a jury failed to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

Amir Johnson, a Bowie resident and former social studies teacher at Parkdale High School in Riverdale, Maryland, was released on his own recognizance by the judge.

According to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on one count of sexual abuse of a minor. Johnson had been arrested after being accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a minor between January and April 2025.

"While we are disappointed in the verdict of this case, the defendant was afforded due process, and our prosecutors presented the case based on the evidence available to us," said Prince George's County State's Attorney Tara Jackson.

She continued: "Teachers hold a unique position of trust and responsibility in shaping and protecting our children, and any allegation that violates that trust is taken very seriously by this office. We remain committed to thoroughly investigating and prosecuting cases that involve the safety and well-being of children, and we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure they are handled with the utmost care and diligence. We want to thank our attorneys who prosecuted this case and the jury for their service."

Officials said the state will re-evaluate the sexual abuse count that resulted in the mistrial.