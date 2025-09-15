Police apprehend Waldorf woman accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police arrested a Waldorf woman in connection with stabbing death of her grandmother.

Breante Thomas, 28, is accused of stabbing 81-year-old Helen Thomas to death inside of her home in Fort Washington.

Authorities say Breante was found in Waldorf on Wednesday.

Prince George's County Police Department

Police responded to the home in the 500 block of Bonhill Drive on Sunday and found Helen suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to investigators, Breante also stabbed a second family member, an unidentified man.

Police say the second victim is in critical but stable condition.

Breante is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and related charges.