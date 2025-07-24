Officer-involved shooting leaves a 19-year-old hospitalized in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — An officer-involved shooting leaves a 19-year-old man hospitalized.

This shooting happened around 6:10pm on Wednesday.

Deputies from St. Mary's County Sheriff's office arrived at a store in the San Souci Plaza on a search warrant for a wanted individual.

Authorities say the 19-year-old ran after officers approached him. During the chase, the young man took out a gun. A deputy then shot him one time.

The officers would then give him aid until paramedics got to the scene. The young man was then flown to a nearby trauma center. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Per agency policy, the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibilities and Criminal Investigations Division.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General was contacted and briefed but declined to investigate at this time.

This incident remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as the investigation continues. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet given a statement is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or by email at Andrew.Burgess@stmaryscountymd.gov.

