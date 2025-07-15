National Weather Service confirms tornado in St. Mary's County on July 1

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in St. Mary's County earlier this month.

On July 1, a severe thunderstorm produced an EF-1 tornado three miles southwest of Leonardtown, along Breton Bay.

It started near the community dock where it uprooted two pine trees, the National Weather Service says.

The tornado continued northeast along Lake and Breton View Drive and Breton View Court, causing more trees to snap.

Numerous boats were also flipped off their docks near and around Paw Paw Point. Maximum wind speed for the tornado reached 100 mph.

A video of the waterspout was sent to the NWS and deemed reliable, along with tree and boat damage.

The entire event lasted two minutes and there were no injuries reported.