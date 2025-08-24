Motorcycle crash leaves 21-year-old man dead in Prince George's County

A motorcycle crash leaves a 21-year-old man dead in Prince George's County.

It happened Saturday night at 7:32pm on Saint Barnabas Rd.

The young man, Camron Amirion Stroud, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle going south on I-495 when he collided with a commercial vehicle, which was also going south.

Stroud was pronounced dead at the Capital Region Medical Center.

According to authorities, roads were closed in the area of the crash for more than three hours.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

