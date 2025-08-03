Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouthern Maryland

Actions

Mother of missing Hoggle children taken into custody on two counts of murder

Hoggle Children 2024
Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Hoggle Children 2024
Posted
and last updated

Troy Turner, the father of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, reported his two children missing on September 7, 2014. The children were ages three and two at the time.

They remain missing.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, Catherine Hoggle, their mother, was taken into custody on two counts of murder in connection with the disappearance of her two children, per police.

Catherine Hoggle

Montgomery County Police says it, along with various agencies, has gone through extensive searches for both Sarah and Jacob to no avail.

According to authorities, Catherine was previously charged with child neglect, obstruction, and later, murder.

She would later be found incompetent to stand trial because of mental health issues and was committed to a psychiatric facility, where she was released last July.

Catherine is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tips may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are