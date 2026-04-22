Montgomery County police investigate 2018 changing room video recorded at Walter Johnson High School

A 2018 video taken in the changing room during a play at Walter Johnson High School continues to be under investigation.

The Montgomery County Department of Police - Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) has confirmed James Mulhern III recorded the video. In it, four people are in various stages of undress.

The four people have been contacted by detectives.

According to authorities, 100 computers, cell phones, tablets, and other electronic media were seized from the school and from Mulhern's residence.

The devices are in the process of being analyzed.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

If any other victims are identified, they will be notified directly by SVID.

Upon completion of this investigation, additional information will be released to the community.

If anyone has any information that you believe may assist investigators with the case, please contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.