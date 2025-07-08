Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing autistic man found with the help of real time intelligence center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A missing man was safely located in Montgomery County due to their Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC).

Saturday afternoon, officers responded to the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive for a missing person call.

The father reported that his 21-year-old non-verbal autistic son had run out of their apartment.

RTIC staff used cameras to monitor the area and tracked him crossing Lockwood Drive toward the White Oak Shopping Center. Officers were updated by radio.

Just a few minutes after officers learned of his location, they followed him into the Giant grocery story police say.

He was found and reunited with his father. The total time from dispatch to recovery was about seven minutes.

