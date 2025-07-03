Missing 80-year-old man found alive after five day search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An 80-year-old man who was missing for five days was found alive in a wooded area in Gaithersburg, following an extensive search.

William Heyward was found near Green Farm Conservation Park after a Silver Alert was sent.

He was in critical condition and was taken to a hospital.

Heyward was first reported missing on the morning of Friday, June 27. Officers responded to a home in the 7500 block of Brenish Drive for a missing-at-risk call.

Police say he was last seen at 2 a.m. His caretaker discovered he was missing later that morning, along with a black and white blanket that he was carrying.

As the search went on, concerns grew for Heyward's safety because of the heat and heavy rain in the area.

On Wednesday, July 2, officers found the blanket near the Conservation Park. Following a coordinated search effort with multiple agencies, Heyward was found alive and received medical attention.