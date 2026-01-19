Maryland to build second U.S. Sphere venue at National Harbor with 6,000-seat capacity

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A groundbreaking landmark is on its way to Maryland.

A Sphere venue will be in development at the National Harbor, according to the Office of Governor Wes Moore.

This would mark the second of its kind in the United States and the first to use a smaller-scale design model with a capacity of 6,000 seats, along with a 16K x 16K interior display plane – the world’s highest-resolution LED screen.

In addition, it will boast immersive sound, haptic seating, and 4D environmental effects.

The collaborative project between Sphere Entertainment, The State of Maryland, Prince George's County, and Peterson companies would bring in approximately $200 Million in state, local, and private incentives, according to authorities.

The Sphere is said to create approximately 2,500 jobs during the construction phase, and 4,750 jobs once operational, in addition to generating millions in additional revenue for the County and State.

These projections are based on how the Sphere is doing in Sin City as it was ranked #1 on both Billboard’s and Pollstar’s 2025 lists of top-grossing venues worldwide.

“Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment, and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life,” said Governor Wes Moore.

“This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history – proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits.”

Any construction, development, financing, and operation of a Sphere venue at National Harbor is contingent upon, among other things, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, as well as receipt of certain governmental incentives and approvals from Prince George’s County and the State of Maryland.