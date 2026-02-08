Maryland teenager admits to intentionally starting fire inside middle school bathroom

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland teenager is accused of intentionally starting a fire inside a middle school bathroom.

It happened February 5 at Mattawoman Middle School in Waldorf.

The fire was found to have originated inside the bathroom trash can.

Luckily the flames were contained and didn't spread, preventing further damage.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

A Charles County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer reviewed security camera footage which revealed a 14-year-old boy as the suspect.

The teen later confessed to setting the fire.

Police reportedly found him in possession of a lighter and water bottles containing lighter fluid and gasoline.

The teen has since been released to his mother.

"Schools are meant to be safe places for learning, and fire has no place inside a school building," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "The quick actions of school staff made all the difference in preventing this from becoming a much more serious emergency and helped keep students and staff safe."

