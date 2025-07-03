Maryland man arrested in connection to Philadelphia Super Bowl car rally

LAUREL, Md. — A Laurel man has been arrested in connection to an illegal car rally during Super Bowl LVIII celebrations in Philadelphia.

Yariel Fuentes-Reyes, 19, has been charged in Maryland with misdemeanors possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Maryland State Police

On July 3, Maryland State Police and the Philadelphia Police Department, served a search warrant Fuentes-Reyes' house in Laurel.

Police say they recovered an un-serialized handgun.

He will be extradited to Pennsylvania, where he faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the car rally.