Man wounded in shooting after allegedly pepper-spraying tow truck company employees in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night after an alleged dispute with a tow truck company employee, police said.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Addison Road at 9:40 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to investigators, the man approached two tow truck company employees in the parking lot and got into an argument with them over a potential tow.

As the argument escalated, the man allegedly sprayed both employees with pepper spray.

One of the employees then shot the man.

The investigation remains active, and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-772-8960.