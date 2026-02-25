Man killed after barn fire in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A 62-year-old man is dead after a barn fire in St. Mary's County Tuesday night.

Just after 10:00 p.m., firefighter from multiple agencies responded to the 36000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a reported barn fire with entrapment.

Callers advised that a barn was on fire and that a person was trapped inside.

Officials say firefighters got the blaze under control and found a man dead inside the barn.

Deputy State Fire Marshals learned that earlier in the evening, the victim had gone into the barn to jump-start a vehicle.

According to the victim, he contacted another resident of the home while working inside, asking for a fire extinguisher.

During her attempt to reach the 62-year-old man, she sustained burns to her hands as the fire quickly spread throughout the barn.

The victim has been identified as the 62-year-old homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.