Man faces murder charges after random shooting spree kills 1, wounds 2 in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An Upper Marlboro man is facing multiple charges in connection with a violent crime spree in Prince George's County.

Damonte Marcel Williams, 26, is suspected of murder and is tied to multiple nonfatal shootings that all occurred on the same day.

On January 4, around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to Watkins Park Plaza for reports of an unresponsive man.

The victim, 65-year-old Joseph Holt III, was found in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to police.

Later that day, at 8:10 p.m., patrol officers were made aware of multiple shootings in the area of Darlenen Street and on Cambleton Drive.

Police say a man was shot inside his car, and in a separate shooting, a woman was wounded in her car.

The woman is in critical condition, and the man is currently stable.

Officers then found a third person in the area who had been shot at while in their car, but they were not struck.

Patrol officers canvassed the area looking for the suspect and found Williams on Darlenen Street.

Officers apprehended Williams and took him into custody. A gun was also found at one of the shooting scenes.

Investigators found that the gun recovered from the scene was the same one used to murder Holt earlier that morning.

Police believe Williams targeted the victims at random, with the motive unclear.

Williams is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with Holt's death. He is also charged with three counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder and related charges in connection with the other three shootings.

He is currently being held at the Department of Corrections.