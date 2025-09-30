Lexington park man sentenced to life for domestic violence murder

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — 39-year-old Jayson David Pressley was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional five years for first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence for a domestically related fatal shooting.

On January 3, 2025, a Maryland State Police trooper arrived at a Lexington Park home in response to a 911 call for a shooting.

On the scene, the officer found a woman in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to her head and upper body.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after, Pressley turned himself in and confessed to the murder at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Authorities confiscated the loaded handgun used in the murder from Pressley's vehicle.

“This was a selfish act of domestic violence, where the Defendant chose to execute a young mother, thoughtlessly ending her life and robbing her children of a loving life with their mother. Because of his heartless actions, two young children will grow up motherless,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

“The Defendant’s callous choices have left family and friends devastated, mourning the loss of a loving mother, a wonderful daughter, and a caring friend. Although this sentence cannot bring back the victim, we hope that the LIFE sentence delivers justice for her loved ones and provides them some solace in knowing the Defendant will be held accountable.”