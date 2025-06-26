High school teacher in Prince George's County indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse against a minor

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A high school teacher in Prince George's County was indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor and rape.

Amir Johnson, a Bowie resident, allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with the victim between January and April 2025.

According to WJLA-ABC7, Johnson is a social studies teacher at Parkdale High School in Riverdale, Maryland.

He has since been suspended.

“This indictment reflects our office’s efforts to protect our most vulnerable residents, including our children,” says Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. “Sexual abuse is an extremely personal violation against someone, especially a child, and we take these allegations very seriously. Teachers are trusted professionals who have a responsibility to care, educate, and develop our children, and violating that trust in such an egregious manner is a betrayal of our community’s safety and values. We will continue to work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to ensure cases like this are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted."

Officials with the State's Attorney's Office say that due to the age of the victim and the nature of the allegations, no additional details will be released at this time.