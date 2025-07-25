Florida man accused of scamming Montgomery County woman out of $20K

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Florida man has been charged following a tech support scam involving an elderly Montgomery County woman.

Charles Horlesen, 31, was arrested on July 23 in Queen Anne's County.

He's accused of defrauding a Montgomery County woman out of $20,000.

On July 21, Horlesen allegedly met with the victim who believed she had a problem with her Norton antivirus software. After being told she received an excessive refund, the victim was told to withdraw $20,000 from her bank account and give it to Horlesen to resolve the issue.

Police say Horlesen was taken into custody two days later.

He's been charged with theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, conspiracy to commit theft of the same amount, and obtaining property from a vulnerable adult.

Investigators believe there may be multiple victims in the area who were targeted.

Anyone who had contact with him is asked to call 240-773-6330.