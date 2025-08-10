Firefighters discover two people dead inside burning home in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A deadly two alarm house fire broke out in Waldorf Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:40am in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North.

A fire crews arrived on scene they received reports of someone being trapped inside the burning home.

Officials later discovered two people dead.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Two people died inside this Waldorf home following a fire on Sunday, August 10, 2025

A search of the property is ongoing.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal and Charles County Sheriff's Office are carrying out a joint investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.