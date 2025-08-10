Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters discover two people dead inside burning home in Waldorf

Two people died in a house fire in Waldorf on Sunday, August 10, 2025
WALDORF, Md. — A deadly two alarm house fire broke out in Waldorf Sunday morning.

It happened around 8:40am in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North.

A fire crews arrived on scene they received reports of someone being trapped inside the burning home.

Officials later discovered two people dead.

Two people died inside this Waldorf home following a fire on Sunday, August 10, 2025

A search of the property is ongoing.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal and Charles County Sheriff's Office are carrying out a joint investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

