Firefighters discover two people dead inside burning home in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A deadly two alarm house fire broke out in Waldorf Sunday morning.
It happened around 8:40am in the 3000 block of Declaration Court North.
A fire crews arrived on scene they received reports of someone being trapped inside the burning home.
Officials later discovered two people dead.
A search of the property is ongoing.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal and Charles County Sheriff's Office are carrying out a joint investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.