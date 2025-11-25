Father charged in connection with the murder of infant daughter

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A man has been charged in connection to the murder of an infant girl in Waldorf.

On Nov. 23, officers responded to the 300 block of Barksdale Avenue for the report of a 4-month-old not breathing.

The infant was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say the infant sustained multiple fractures and other critical injuries.

This led investigators to the infant's father, 28-year-old Jordan Savoy, who was later arrested.

Charles County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.