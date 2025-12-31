Father arrested in connection with death of four-month-old son in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — A Prince George's County man is facing charges in connection with the death of his infant son, police say.

Khalil Brooks-Clarke, 24, is in police custody.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 5400 block of Morris Avenue in the early hours of December 27 after receiving calls about an unresponsive infant.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim, four-month-old Kairo Brooks, died at an area hospital.

Police say an autopsy revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Investigators determined that Brooks-Clarke was the sole caregiver present when Kairo sustained the fatal injuries.

After consulting with the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office, Brooks-Clarke has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree child abuse, and additional related charges.

Brooks-Clark is currently being held at the Department of Corrections.

"Tragically, in many cases like this, there is never an opportunity for intervention by police or other services before it is too late. Infants and children, like Kairo, are among the most vulnerable members of our community and rely entirely on others for their safety and care. Victims of domestic violence, regardless of age, are often unable to speak for themselves. If you suspect domestic violence involving anyone, please call 911 immediately, or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS. Support is also available through Child Protective Services at 301-909-2450 and the Family Justice Center at 301-780-8008. When victims cannot speak, we must speak for them," said Chief George Nader of the Prince George's County Police.