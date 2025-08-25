Ex-jail guard gets 90 days after pleading guilty to inappropriate relationship with female inmate

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A former correctional officer with the Charles County Detention Center learned his fate Monday after pleading guilty to misconduct in office and contraband delivery.

23-year-old Kolbey Cooper was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Cooper's sentence stems from an incident in February 2025.

Concerning reports came in from other correctional officers involving Cooper's conversations with a incarcerated female, stating that they were inappropriate.

An investigation was launched and it revealed that Cooper and the incarcerated victim had been exchanging notes with each other.

Cooper also kissed her on one occasion, gave her candy, and gave her permission to use his vape pen.

Judge Makeba Gibbs spoke to Cooper before his sentencing Monday, stating that he “took advantage of the situation.”

"It affected not only [the victim] but it affects the community at large," Judge Gibbs said. "The community needs to believe, respect, and trust that the individuals in the jail are going to perform their duties in a responsible way.”

After serving his sentence, Cooper will be placed on supervised probation for five years. If he violates his probation, he will face an additional two years and 275 days in jail.