Court denies sentence reduction for man convicted in 1982 rape and murder of Stephanie Roper

A Maryland judge has denied a sentence reduction for the man convicted of the 1982 rape and murder of college student Stephanie Roper, rejecting his petition under the state's Juvenile Restoration Act.

The law allows defendants convicted as minors to file a motion for a sentence reduction after serving at least 20 years. It also prohibits children and teens from receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Jerry Beatty was 17 when he and 26-year-old Jack Jones kidnapped, raped, and murdered Roper, a 22-year-old whose car broke down on a rural road in Prince George's County in April 1982. Investigators say the two men offered her a ride, then sexually assaulted her and took her to an abandoned house in St. Mary's County.

Beatty made his case before a judge in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in December 2024.

Roper's family has long maintained that no amount of time served or personal reform can erase the pain caused by Beatty's actions. Though defense attorneys cited his rehabilitation, prosecutors countered that the gravity of his crimes and the enduring impact on the Roper family made a sentence reduction unwarranted.

"The outcome of this case sends a strong message to those advocating for criminal justice reform: while convicted violent criminals should be treated with dignity, the safety and well-being of victims, the public, and the lasting effects of violent crime must always take priority," said Kurt Wolfgang, executive director of the Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center.

Wolfgang helped the Roper family during the 1982 trials and later founded MCVRC.

Beatty's attorney provided this statement in December 2024:

"Mr. Beatty is a model example of how a young person who commits a very serious crime can mature into a caring, responsible, law-abiding adult. As an abandoned 17-year-old, he was taken in by the 26-year-old man who initiated the crimes committed against Ms. Roper that terrible night. Ashamed and remorseful, Mr. Beatty has spent the 42+ years of his incarceration dedicating himself to becoming a better person. At 59, he is now a college graduate with a history of positive work experiences, ongoing sobriety, and a deep religious faith. While he will always live with the shame and remorse of his crimes, Mr. Beatty exemplifies the redemption and transformation that led the Legislature to overwhelmingly pass the Juvenile Restoration Act."

Judges must consider 11 factors when deciding whether to grant a sentence reduction, including victim impact statements and whether the offender poses a public safety risk.

