Car crashes through Maryland Verizon store, leaving 88-year-old woman hospitalized

Screenshot 2025-10-22 at 8.59.06 AM.png
Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department
Tuesday Morning (Oct. 21, 2025) Huntingtown Volunteer Fire crews were dispatched to a serious auto accident at the Verizon in Prince Frederick.<br/>Units arrived to find a vehicle that had driven through a building, injuring one bystander.<br/>
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A scary scene at the Verizon store in Prince Frederick on Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police say a Toyota Camry crashed through the building located in Market Square, leaving an 88-year-old woman hospitalized.

The 84-year-old driver refused medical attention.

Pictures from the scene courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

Investigators believe the man was initially parked in front of the business, when for unknown reasons, the car accelerated prompting it to jump a curb and crash into the store.

The injured woman happened to be sitting inside when the incident occurred.

Detectives are working to determine the official cause.

