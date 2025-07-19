Boil water advisory in effect for residents around Maryland

LAUREL, Md. — A boil water advisory is in effect for about 11,200 customers in the Prince George's County area.

Areas include Hyattsville, Cheverly, Seat Pleasant, Capitol Heights and other nearby communities.

The advisory was issued following a 16-inch water main break near the Cheverly Metro Station.

There are no customers without water, officials say.

The Cheverly Metro Station does not have water but is operating as normal. There is no estimate at this time when repairs will be complete.

Customers in these areas should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before doing the following:



Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

A water distribution station is now open until 5:00 p.m., at the Judith P. Hoyer Early Childhood Center located at 2300 Belleview Avenue in Cheverly.

