59-year-old woman dies in crash after tire flies off truck on I-495

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A crash leaves a 59-year-old woman dead in Prince George's County Monday afternoon.

Around 1:50pm, Tammy Lynn Edwards was driving a Lexus NX200t when the driver-side rear tire separated from a Dodge Ram 1500 as the truck was going north on I-495.

The tire rolled into the southbound lanes and hit the Lexus. State Police say the Lexus then hit a concrete barrier and guardrail.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

This crash is still under investigation.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

