40 yr old man indicted on multiple counts of child abuse in the death of 11-year-old boy

40-year-old Tyrone Edward Proctor of Great Mills has been indicted on multiple counts of child abuse in the death of an 11-year-old boy.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office News Release - Great Mills Man Indicted on Multiple Counts of Child Abuse in Juvenile’s Death

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office with EMS personnel arrived at the 22000 block of Castle Pollard Way, responding to a call about an 11-year-old boy not breathing.

Before being taken to a local hospital, medics at the scene provided aid. The 11-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled the boy's death a homicide.

Proctor was served a Grand Jury Indictment warrant for the following charges:

Child abuse in the first degree: contributing to the death of a child under 13 years

Child abuse in the first degree: course of conduct

Child abuse first-degree: severe physical injury

Child abuse second-degree

Reckless endangerment

Proctor is being held in the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he has been incarcerated since July 19, 2025, on unrelated charges.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 8124, or by email at Allison.Mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov.

